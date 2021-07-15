4WARN Forecast: Hot, humid, and dry day; cooler and rainier this weekend

A hot and dry day is on tap for Middle Tennessee today.
Several more areas will get to the 90's this afternoon.
With the humidity, it'll feel like 92°-98° during the peak of the day.
Friday is trending a little drier, but a few spotty showers remain in the forecast.
Rain chances increase again this weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are anticipated both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon.
If you have any outdoor plans, pay attention to those storms.
Rain continues to begin next week but by midweek rain chances look to lower some.
