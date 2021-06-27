Another hot and humid day to close out the weekend. Rain chances increase heading into next week.
Today will be partly cloudy and hot with highs climbing in to the low 90°s. A passing shower or two is possible, but just like yesterday, most will stay dry. Lows will fall to the low 70°s overnight.
Monday will bring a slightly better rain chance. A 30% chance of a shower with highs in the low 90°s once again.
Expect more rain showers Tuesday through the end of the week. This is mainly due to a cold front that will move through the region. By the end of the week, temperatures will dip back down to the low 80s.
Right now, it's looking like rain should clear out just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend.
