4WARN Forecast: Hot & Dry today; better rain chances this weekend

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for several counties today.
Adults and children with respiratory issues should limit outdoor time today.
The general public is not likely to be affected, though.
The driest and likely hottest day of the week has arrived.
Rain will be hard to come by this afternoon, but we'll have plenty of heat to go around.
Highs climb to the 90's for several locations this afternoon.
Thankfully, the humidity won't be through the roof, but it will hot out.
Isolated showers are back in the forecast Thursday and Friday, mainly for areas south and west of Nashville. Rain chances will range from 30% to 40% Thursday through Sunday.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend - keep them, just know there will be isolated pop-up showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.