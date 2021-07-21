An Air Quality Alert is in effect for several counties today. 

4WARN Forecast: Hot & Dry today; better rain chances this weekend

Adults and children with respiratory issues should limit outdoor time today. 

The general public is not likely to be affected, though. 

4WARN Forecast: Hot & Dry today; better rain chances this weekend

The driest and likely hottest day of the week has arrived. 

Rain will be hard to come by this afternoon, but we'll have plenty of heat to go around. 

Highs climb to the 90's for several locations this afternoon. 

4WARN Forecast: Hot & Dry today; better rain chances this weekend

Thankfully, the humidity won't be through the roof, but it will hot out. 

Isolated showers are back in the forecast Thursday and Friday, mainly for areas south and west of Nashville. Rain chances will range from 30% to 40% Thursday through Sunday. 

If you have outdoor plans this weekend - keep them, just know there will be isolated pop-up showers.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.