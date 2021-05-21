4WARN Forecast: Hot, dry next several days

The heat continues to build in Middle Tennessee today.
Highs will be the warmest of the week with upper 80's expected for several areas.
While it will be a toasty Friday and weekend, it won't be sweltering hot thanks to tolerable humidity levels.
Highs will likely crack into the 90's for the first time this year this weekend.
In fact, Saturday through Tuesday we'll ride the 90's wave in Middle Tennessee.
As far as rain goes, there really isn't a whole lot to track.
We're totally dry through the weekend and the start of next week.
Rain chances don't go up until the end of next week.
