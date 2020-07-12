Big pattern change, from rain and thunderstorms to a dry hot pattern.
Rain is clearing out, making way for a dry start to the week. Although drier, it's going to be much hotter. Highs will be escalating from near 90 on Monday to the low 90s Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
By Wednesday a south wind returns bringing more humidity. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could rise to 100 to 105 degrees.
Thursday through Sunday there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will remain in the mid 90s, with the heat index of 100 to 105 remaining.
