Happy Friday Middle TN!
More heat and storms are in the lineup today.
I believe storms will be more prevalent along the I-40 Corridor during the early/mid afternoon. However, anyone's fair game for isolated storms Friday.
Any storm is capable of lightning, big downpours and gusty winds.
Storm coverage decreases a bit Saturday and even more so on Sunday.
On the flip side, we'll expect higher temperatures. Mid-90's are expected Saturday-Monday. "Feels Like" numbers will be in the triple-digits.
Rain chances increase again Tuesday.
We may also see some "subtle" relief from the heat by mid-week next week!
