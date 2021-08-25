The hot and humid weather will continue across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today with highs pushing into the mid 90s again this afternoon.
We'll have plenty of sunshine to go around for the day with feel like temperatures near if not into the triple digits at time.
I can't totally rule out the slightest chance for an isolated shower, but most if not all of us stay dry. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.
Another hot and humid day ahead of us on Thursday with temperatures in the lower 90s. We'll need to watch for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, but it doesn't seem like anything to wash out our day.
Temperatures hang around the lower 90s on Friday with another hit or miss shower or thunderstorm.
Our high temperature will still hover near 90 on Saturday with, once again, another pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.
A few more showers come our way on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.
Some scattered showers and a few storms to watch for as we move into early next week with temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 80s.
