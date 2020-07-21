4WARN Forecast: Hot and humid with thunderstorms

Hot and humid today with highs once again, hitting the mid 90s. There's a chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. One or two of these storms may produce gusty wind.
Rain and storm chances increase for the middle of the week. This rain threat will help cool things off just a bit into the low 90s. This pattern will hold through the end of the week.
This weekend the chance of rain decreases but the heat remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.