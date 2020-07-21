4WARN Forecast: Hot and humid with thunderstorms

Hot and humid today with highs once again, hitting the mid 90s. There's a chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. One or two of these storms may produce gusty wind. 

Rain and storm chances increase for the middle of the week. This rain threat will help cool things off just a bit into the low 90s. This pattern will hold through the end of the week. 

This weekend the chance of rain decreases but the heat remains.

