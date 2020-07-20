4WARN Weather Alert through this evening for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. The greatest threat area will be in southern Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee.
Tonight warm and muggy with a small chance of a few pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms. Again some thunderstorms could be strong, especially north of I-40 into southern Kentucky, producing gusty wind and brief heavy downpours.
On Tuesday, rain chances increase for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon, with highs in the mid 90°s.
Wednesday through Friday chance for showers and thunderstorms increases to 50-60%. Highs will still be above-average in the low to mid 90°s with a heat index of 100°+. Lows will be in the mid 70°s.
This weekend the chance of rain decreases but the heat remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.