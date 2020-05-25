Starting off the day quiet. Storms will break out for the second half of the day as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Feels like factor in the 90s! Keep an eye to the sky and connected to the 4WARN Storm Team through our free News4 App.
The summer-like pattern continues well into the week with showers and storms expected each afternoon. No day looks like a total washout.
