Hot and steamy weather will last into the weekend with a few pop-up showers possible.

A hot and steamy day is in the works for Middle Tennessee today. 

Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s for most this afternoon with that muggy humidity returning. 

This weekend will still be hot and humid, but a few pop-up showers will be possible. Rain chances are only at about 20% for Saturday and Sunday. 

However, we'll see more widespread rain heading into Monday and Tuesday as a cold front to our north moves into Middle Tennessee. That will help cool our temperatures back down to the 80s and knock down the humidity levels.  Some areas could see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! 

Rain dries out by Wednesday with more sunshine in the forecast. 

Melanie Layden

