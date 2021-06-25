4WARN meteorologist Melanie Layden forecasts some more heat and humidity for the weekend. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s with any chances of rain looking unlikely.

Get ready for a hot and humid weekend. Very little chance of rain until next week.

Tonight partly cloudy, low in the low 70s.

Rain chances remain quite low through the weekend, but a pop-up shower can't be completely ruled out. Sunday looks to be the more favorable day for pockets of rain. 

This weekend will feature highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds, it will feel even warmer with high humidity. 

More scattered showers are likely as we head into next week. Temperatures won't budge much.  Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s until the middle of next week. 

