This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and the weather feels like it.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening diminishing tonight, low 68.
Memorial Day Monday looks to be a little stormier with more widespread showers expected in the afternoon, especially on the Plateau.
A few stronger storms are possible.
The summer-like pattern continues well into next week with showers and storms expected each afternoon.
No day looks like a total washout, thankfully.
Afternoon highs in the mid 80s each day with plenty of humidity.
Next weekend looks a little drier by still in the low to mid 80s.
