Hot and sunny Independence Day for us this year!
A few spotty showers are likely in the southeastern parts of the state today but most of us will stay rain free this afternoon.
Rain chances will begin to build back in Sunday afternoon and lasting through much of next week.
In addition to the chance for rain the next several days temperatures will also remain hot - near 90° each afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.