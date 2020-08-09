Another hot and humid day to close out the weekend.
Highs today will once again be in the low to mid 90s. Feeling more like the upper 90s when you factor in the heat index values. You may see an isolated rain shower today, but precipitation chances are rather low.
Rain chances will increase Monday through the rest of the week. Each day will see a 40% - 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.
