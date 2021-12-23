Unusually warm air for December continues through next week with near record temperatures this Christmas.
Tonight mostly clear and not as cold, lows will finally break out of the freezing numbers and into the mid 40s overnight.
Christmas Eve looks even warmer. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s across the mid state, but it will be rather cloudy and windy at times. Cloud cover will keep the warm air near the surface, only letting temperatures fall to the low 60s overnight.
We could tie or even break a record for *warmest* low temperature on Christmas Day-- which was 64° previously set back in the 1980's.
On Christmas Day (Saturday), temperatures will soar to the low 70s. (Highs on Christmas Day usually average in the low 50s in Middle Tennessee.) Expect a mix of sun and clouds and, just like Christmas Eve, it will be windy at times.
Sunday remains mild but a few degrees cooler with a high in the upper 60s.
The mild temperatures stick around through next week. A shower or two could move in late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but should clear out early. Both days will be cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast by Wednesday.
