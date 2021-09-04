After a wonderful Saturday across middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy as we head into Sunday. Starting late tonight and moving into early tomorrow we'll see showers and a passing thunderstorm return to the area. Now our afternoon does not look like a total washout, but it's going to be a day to keep an eye to the sky. It will be a slightly cooler day tomorrow with temperatures hovering right around that 80 mark.
Other than an early morning shower on Monday, our Labor Day will dry out and get some sunshine back. Temperatures will get a nice bump back into the mid 80s for the afternoon. The temperature climb continues on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine for the day. A small chance of a shower returns on Wednesday, but it does look like most if not all of our day ends up staying dry. Thursday and Friday look fantastic with highs in the lower 80s under plenty of sun again. A few more cloud return for Saturday but the weekend is holding dry, for now, with temperatures in the mid 80s.
