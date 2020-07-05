Another hot and humid day with hit or miss showers and storms developing throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s and feeling very muggy. Rain shower will be widespread with a few isolated storms mixed in, not no severe weather expected. Lows fall into the low 70s overnight. 

A few rain showers will hang around on Monday and Tuesday, but we'll be mostly dry both days with partly sunny skies. Highs stay in the low 90s. 

Rain chances will peak on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and storms will last into next weekend with highs staying in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

