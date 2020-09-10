Thursday will be even more humid with a stray shower or storm possible mainly along the Cumberland Plateau. The rain chance is very low. Afternoon temps remain near 90.
Friday partly cloudy and hot, a few pop up storms are possible. Again, this will mainly be in the outlying areas of Nashville. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s.
The more significant rain chance arrives this weekend. It won't be a wash out but scattered showers and storms are expected both days. Temperatures will back off just a bit. Expects highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The beginning of next week will be mainly dry with highs in the mid 80s.
