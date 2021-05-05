Turning sunny this afternoon, and milder too. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Take a jacket tonight if you'll be out late. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s by morning.
Thursday starts sunny. Late in the day, a round of showers develops, possibly with a thunderstorm or two. Count on highs around 70.
Friday will be lovely, followed by a few passing showers on Saturday. Sunday/Mother's Day will turn windy, warm, and humid with scattered rain and storms developing, some likely severe.
After a dry Monday, expect a few more showers on Tuesday.
Even though May can be a hot month, no super high heat's in sight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.