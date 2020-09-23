Don't forget the umbrella! Clouds & occasional rain stick around into Friday.
Tonight expect sprinkles and showers to gradually be replaced by steady rain. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
More widespread rain Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times. High in the upper 60s.
Friday, rain will exit to the east quickly. Clouds will be slow to break, but still temperatures should rebound back into the 70s.
The weekend will be much warmer -- low-mid 80s with more humidity. A weak cold front will kick off a few showers late Sunday.
Monday partly cloudy and warm, high in the low 80s.
A stronger cold front will pass through Tuesday, making next Wednesday the coolest day of the season so far. Tuesday will peak near 80 and Wednesday in the mid 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.