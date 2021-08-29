4WARN Weather Alert: Remnants of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid State Monday night through Tuesday bringing heavy rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Middle Tennessee from 7pm Monday, continuing through Tuesday.
This evening, isolated showers and storms will gradually diminish. It'll remain warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will turn mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms moving in from the south, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be held down in the mid 80s.
Rain, heavy at times, with isolated severe weather will be possible Monday night through Tuesday. Expect 1" to 4" of rain across the Mid State by Tuesday night.
Wednesday through next weekend will then feature drier and cooler weather. Lows Friday morning will even be in the 50s. A slight warming trend is likely to take place next weekend.
