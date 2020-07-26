The relentless hot and humid pattern continues today with another round of mid-90’s for highs and triple-digit “feels like” numbers.

Rain chances remain about what they have been the past couple of days.  Isolated storms with heavy downpours and frequent lightning are expected again throughout this afternoon. However, just like the last few days, not everyone will see rain. 

Our heat wave will begin to break down a bit next week with highs only reaching the 80s Tuesday through next weekend. Humidity levels will drop a bit also. 

The rain showers and storms will stick around all week.  Every single day has a rain chance between 40%-60% thanks to the cold front moving though mid-week. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.