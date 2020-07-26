The relentless hot and humid pattern continues today with another round of mid-90’s for highs and triple-digit “feels like” numbers.
Rain chances remain about what they have been the past couple of days. Isolated storms with heavy downpours and frequent lightning are expected again throughout this afternoon. However, just like the last few days, not everyone will see rain.
Our heat wave will begin to break down a bit next week with highs only reaching the 80s Tuesday through next weekend. Humidity levels will drop a bit also.
The rain showers and storms will stick around all week. Every single day has a rain chance between 40%-60% thanks to the cold front moving though mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.