The relentless hot and humid pattern continues today and Sunday with another round of mid-90’s for highs and triple-digit “feels like” numbers.
Rain chances remain about what they have been the past couple of days.
Isolated strong storms with heavy downpours and frequent lightning are expected through sunset tonight and again Sunday afternoon.
Our heat wave will begin to break down a bit next week with less hot highs expected starting Tuesday.
It’ll still be warm out but it won’t be as humid!
Highs will top out in the upper 80's and low 90's.
Showers and storms are expected most afternoons next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.