Starting off Wednesday with showers, the afternoon will dry out for those south. Temperatures will rise to the mid 70s.
Mainly dry and breezy tomorrow. It'll be warmer in the 80s.
By Friday, we'll be in the middle 80s with a chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm.
By the weekend, there's a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms, no severe storms are expected. It will be still warm in the mid 80s.
The 80 degree warmth lingers into next week.
