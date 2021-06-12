4WARN meteorologist Lisa Spencer forecasts spotty rain and isolated thunderstorms through the evening. Rain will diminish overnight and rain chances decrease significantly for the weekend.

A much drier day today with temperatures soaring into the 90s!

Sunshine makes a big return today. It will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be very humid, making temperatures feel more like the upper 90s. Lows fall to the low 70s overnight. 

Sunday brings more sunshine to start, but a cold front will make its way through the midstate, creating some pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. It will still be warm with highs around 90° again. 

A few more waves of cooler air will roll through on Monday, but we won't feel the relief from the heat until later in the week.  Monday will be hot and sunny with highs around 90° again. 

Tuesday onward will feature beautiful sunshine and highs backing down to the mid-to-upper 80s each day.  The humidity levels will back off a little bit, as well... with some overnight low temperatures even falling to the 50s. 

 

