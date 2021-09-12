After lovely weather across the midstate the last few days, heat and humidity will return this afternoon. 

Lots of sunshine again today with temperatures climbing to around 90° this afternoon. It will remain dry all day with a few passing clouds. Lows fall to the mid 60s overnight. 

Warm again on Monday with highs staying around 90°.  We'll stay dry through Tuesday before rain showers make a return late at night. 

By Wednesday, a cold front will move through the midstate, bringing scattered rain showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms through the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for highs and upper 60s for lows. 

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

