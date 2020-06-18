4WARN Forecast: Heating back up

A touch warmer and a bit more humid today with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with lows in the 60s.
The heat gets cranked up even more tomorrow. We'll be in the low 90s with a small chance of a shower.
Saturday partly cloudy even hotter and with higher humidity, in the low to mid 90s. Again little chance of rain.
A better chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday and continue through Tuesday of next week. Still hot with highs of 90 plus.
