Expect a hot & increasingly humid weekend with thunderstorms making a return.
This evening will be warm and pleasant. Temperatures will tumble from the 80s into the low 60s by sunrise.
Saturday, clouds will be on the increase. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, especially west and south of Nashville. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in. It'll still turn warm -- in the low 80s.
Monday through Friday of next week will be similar to Sunday with a variably cloudy sky, hit or miss afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and lots of humidity. Count on lows in the 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.
