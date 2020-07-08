Rain for some, heat for all. More spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, high in the low 90s

Rain for some, heat for all.

More spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, high in the low 90s.

4WARN Forecast: Heat stuck on high this week

The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases for Thursday and Friday, still hot and sticky with highs in the low 90s. Friday some of the storms could become strong to severe.

4WARN Forecast: Heat stuck on high this week
4WARN Forecast: Heat stuck on high this week

Saturday the chance of rain diminishes somewhat with more spotty thundershowers. High in the low 90s.

Sunday the chance of rain ramps up again with a few thunderstorms, high near 90.

 Monday the chance of rain diminishes to just pop up showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.