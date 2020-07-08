4WARN Forecast: Heat stuck on high this week

Rain for some, heat for all.
More spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, high in the low 90s.
The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases for Thursday and Friday, still hot and sticky with highs in the low 90s. Friday some of the storms could become strong to severe.
Saturday the chance of rain diminishes somewhat with more spotty thundershowers. High in the low 90s.
Sunday the chance of rain ramps up again with a few thunderstorms, high near 90.
Muggy morning with temps in the 70s. How hot it gets today on News4 Today from 4 to 7AM. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/8BjvPMvm9c— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) July 8, 2020
Monday the chance of rain diminishes to just pop up showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
