Even though we had to dodge a few showers early on today, it didn't end up being all that bad of a Sunday. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, expect more clouds around for middle Tennessee. Overnight lows will drop to near 60 tonight and highs will stetch into the lower 80s tomorrow.
We'll want to keep a watchful eye to the sky on Tuesday for another spotty shower during the day. Temperatures will be slightly lower and near 80 for the afternoon. We should still find plenty of dry time through the rest of this week but the bigger story will be the heat returning. We'll climb that temperature ladder into the mid and even the upper 80s spots by the end of this week.
The weekend is on track to be a sunny, but a hot and slightly humid one with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s and even flirting with 90 in some spots.
