Heat will return to the Mid State this weekend. It'll be mainly clear and turn cool overnight. By sunrise, count on temperatures being in the upper 50s.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will boost today's temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s, so it'll feel noticeably warmer than previous days... a little humid, too. 

Sunday and Monday will be even hotter with highs around 90°.  Still very sunny both days. 

Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Friday of next week, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV.

