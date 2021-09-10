Heat will return to the Mid State this weekend.
Tonight will be mainly clear and turn cool. By sunrise, count on temperatures being in the upper 50s.
Sunshine and a southerly breeze will boost Saturday temperatures into the mid-upper 80s, so it'll feel noticeably warmer than previous days.
Sunday and Monday will be even hotter -- perfect for the lake or pool. It'll gradually become more humid, too.
Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Friday of next week, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.