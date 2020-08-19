Taking a break the next few days from the 90s for the next three days. Rain ramps up headed into the weekend.
Tonight mostly cloudy with showers mainly in the southeast corner of the mid-state. Overnight some areas of patchy fog will develop, low 65.
Thursday through Saturday expect a better chance for pop-up showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday the rain chance will decrease as the temperature starts climbing again. Highs will be near 90.
Monday through Wednesday partly cloudy with highs creeping back to the low 90s.
