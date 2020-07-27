4WARN Forecast: Heat relief coming with rounds of rain/storms

A stuffy start with patchy morning fog. Another day featuring hit or miss thunderstorms. These could produce heavy rain and lightning in the afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the low to middle 90s. Lows in the 70s.
Several rounds of rain and storms expected for the rest of the week. Highs will hold in the 80s! Rainfall amounts range from 2-5" through week's end with the potential for minor flooding.
