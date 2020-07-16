4WARN Forecast: Heat index near 105 today

Very hot today with a few strong storms possible. The high will reach the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place for our far western counties. This is where we could see the heat index above 105 degrees. Scattered storms expected in the afternoon. A couple of storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts.
The chance increases on Friday, remaining hot in the low 90s.
Then, this weekend through the middle of next week we'll have more typical summertime weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s with lows in the low-mid 70s.
(0) comments
