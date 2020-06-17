 

 

Big changes to our weather are right around the corner.

This afternoon will be variably cloudy with the slightest chance for a shower over eastern Middle Tennessee.  Elsewhere will remain warm and dry, with highs in the 70s and low-mid 80s.

Thursday will bring slightly more humidity with isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures will be similar -- lows in the 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.

Then, very hot and even more humid weather moves in for Friday and the weekend.  Expect lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low 90s then, with little if any rain.

A better chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.