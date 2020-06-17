Big changes to our weather are right around the corner.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy with the slightest chance for a shower over eastern Middle Tennessee. Elsewhere will remain warm and dry, with highs in the 70s and low-mid 80s.
Thursday will bring slightly more humidity with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be similar -- lows in the 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.
Then, very hot and even more humid weather moves in for Friday and the weekend. Expect lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low 90s then, with little if any rain.
A better chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
