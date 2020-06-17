Summertime weather returns with a vengeance later this week with highs in the mid 90s and some needed rain.
Tonight partly cloudy and warm, low in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will bring slightly more humidity with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures near average, lows in the 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.
Friday will be very hot and more humid weather. Expect lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs near 90. Partly cloudy sky with little chance of rain.
Saturday partly cloudy even hotter and with higher humidity, in the low to mid 90s. Again little chance of rain.
A better chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday and continue through Tuesday of next week. Still hot with highs of 90 plus.
