More heat and humidity with a chance of thunderstorms. Starting off the day with muggy temps in the 70s. The afternoon holds for more showers and thunderstorms. It'll remain hot and humid in the middle 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees. This pattern will hold through the end of the week. 

4WARN Forecast: Heat, humidity, & storms
4WARN Forecast: Heat, humidity, & storms

Rain chances will back off a bit this weekend, but we could still see some scattered showers and isolated storms. The heat sticks around with highs in the mid 90s, feeling like it's over 100 degrees.

4WARN Forecast: Heat, humidity, & storms

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.