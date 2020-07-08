Hot and humid day across Middle Tennessee.
Highs today return to the 90's with "Feels Like" numbers in the upper 90's.
Rain chances will be a lot like they have been lately - spotty but loud.
Any afternoon storm that gets going today is likely to produce a lot of lightning and heavy rain.
The forecast remains nearly the same for the remainder of the week with each afternoon bringing a few storms and plenty of heat.
This weekend looks to be about the same.
A few spotty storms Saturday with a slightly better chance for ran Sunday.
Highs also remain in the 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.