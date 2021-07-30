A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect until 6pm Saturday, with more intense heat & humidity expected for the start of the weekend.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas south of I-40 until 6 pm tonight. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for the same general area on Saturday, between noon and 6pm.
Isolated thunderstorms are likely this evening, mainly south of I-40. It'll remain very warm and very humid with lows in the 70s.
Saturday will be hot and humid again, with highs in the low-mid 90s. Rain chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms -- 20%.
Showers and thunderstorms will expand in coverage Saturday night as a cold front pushes through. A few showers will linger into Sunday.
Sunday will be much cooler than previous days -- highs in the mid-upper 80s. That cooler trend with a fair drop in humidity will continue through the beginning and middle of next week, too.
