4WARN Forecast: Heat, humidity and rain returns this weekend

A hot and steamy day is in the works for Middle Tennessee today.
Highs climb into the low 90's for most this afternoon with that muggy feeling returning.
Rain chances remain near zero today and tomorrow.
On Sunday, a few isolated showers are possible during the day.
More widespread rain, associated with a cold front to our north, will move in overnight.
Scattered showers and storms are likely through Monday and for the first half of Tuesday before rain clears out by the middle of next week.
Temperatures and humidity also fall after this front.
Highs will fall back down to the upper 70's and low to mid 80's Wednesday and Thursday.
The tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico continues to organize and move north this weekend. This system will bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to the Gulf Coast states this weekend.
This system will weaken as it works through the Southeastern U.S. on Sunday.
A few associated showers could graze the southern portions of Tennessee, but our forecast will mostly remain unaffected by this system.
