Hotter air is on its way to the Mid State.
This evening will be hazy, hot, and humid with temperatures in the 80s. By morning, lows will be in the low 70s.
Building heat's the main story as we transition toward the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s in general, with a few mid 90s possible by Saturday. Rain chance will remain low at 20% or less.
Sunday, expect a few more pop up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Rain and storms will become more widespread Monday and Tuesday, before some of the hottest air of the year takes hold during the late part of next week.
