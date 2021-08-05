Much more humid air coms in tomorrow. Dan Thomas tells us about the changes on the way in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Our break from typical August heat & humidity is quickly coming to an end.

This afternoon, highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.  Humidity will stay moderate.  However, all that changes by tomorrow. 

4WARN Forecast: Another nice day; getting hotter this weekend

Friday will bring higher temperatures and noticeably higher humidity as our wind swings around to the south.  That trend toward hotter and more humid weather will remain through the weekend.  Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday.  Friday's most likely spot to get a cooling, pop-up storm will be east of I-65. Anywhere in the Mid State is fair game this weekend.

Next week will be quite hot & humid, too, with a slightly better chance (30%) for isolated showers and thunderstorms in your area each afternoon.

