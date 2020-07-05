An unsettled period of showers and storms is expected for the new week.
Each afternoon Monday through Friday there will be rain to track somewhere in Middle TN.
Activity look to be fairly spotty Monday with a much better chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures and humidity remain high this week, too.
Each day we'll climb to near 90° or above in most locations.
