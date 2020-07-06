This week is off to a hot and humid beginning. This trend will continues along with an increase in rain and thunderstorms.
Tonight partly cloudy, warm and muggy, low 72.
Each afternoon, there will be rain to track somewhere in Middle TN starting tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high in the low 90s.
Rain chances increase mid-week. We'll see off and on showers and some isolated thunderstorms mainly Wednesday through Saturday.
Temperatures and humidity remain high this week, too. Each day will be in the low 90s and humid with lows in the low 70s.
Sunday and Monday the chance of rain diminishes to just pop up showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon high will be in the upper 80s.
