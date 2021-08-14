On and off rain and thunderstorms are possible the next several days. This will also keep highs below 90.
Tonight a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Those will diminish overnight with lows near 70.
Tomorrow more hit or miss showers and thunderstorms during the day and highs in the upper 80s. Storms do not look severe at this time.
Monday is the day more widespread showers and storms occur as moisture from Tropical Storm Fred approaches. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Our weather pattern is going to stay rather unsettled the rest of the work week with the chance of a few showers and storms every day. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
By the end of the week Thursday through Saturday, the chance of rain and thunderstorms remain. The highs start to inch back near 90°.
