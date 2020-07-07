Hot and humid weather all week long. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Through this evening a few showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy, warm and muggy, low 72.
Wednesday more spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, high in the low 90s.
The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases for Thursday and Friday, still hot and sticky with highs in the low 90s. Friday some of the storms could become strong to severe.
Saturday the chance of rain diminishes somewhat with more spotty thundershowers. High in the low 90s.
Sunday the chance of rain ramps up again with a few thunderstorms, high near 90.
Monday the chance of rain diminishes to just pop up showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Tuesday mostly sunny and very hot with highs in the low 90s.
Each day the index will rise to near 100.
