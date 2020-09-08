Summer heat is back! Humidity will return over the next couple of days. Rain chance low until the weekend.
Tonight will remain clear and uneventful with evening temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 60s.
Count on more similar heat tomorrow to today, with even more mugginess -- high, 92.
Thursday will turn even more humid with a stray shower or storm possible mainly along the Cumberland Plateau, high near 90.
Thursday night mostly clear in the upper 60s.
Friday, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible anywhere in Middle Tennessee, but especially southeast of Nashville. Highs near 90.
This weekend won't be a wash out but scattered showers and storms are expected, with highs limited to the upper 80s.
Then, drier and pleasant weather returns again next Monday, with a highs in the upper 80s.
