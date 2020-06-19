4WARN Forecast: Heat and humidity returns

Friday, partly sunny with isolated showers developing once again. It'll be hotter and more humid than Thursday, with a high near 90.
Saturday will be dry for most, but very hot and humid. Count on lows in the 60s and highs in the low 90s.
Sunday will bring a return of spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day, but it will still be hot and sticky, high 93.
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
A few areas of rain will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
